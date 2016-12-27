Joe Biden jetting to US Virgin Islands for vacation
Vice President Joe Biden is jetting to the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday for some fun in the sun with his family during one of his final weeks in office. Biden and wife Jill will depart from the vice president's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and stay on the islands until Monday, Jan. 2 the White House confirmed.
