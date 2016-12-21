Henry Heimlich, life-saving maneuver creator, dies at 960 min ago
Cincinnati, Dec 17 : The surgeon who created the life-saving Heimlich maneuver for choking victims has died. Henry Heimlich died early today at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC