Health Highlights: Dec. 17, 2016
The Heimlich maneuver has been credited with saving an estimated 100,000 lives, and on Saturday the procedure's inventor, Dr. Henry Heimlich, died at the age of 96, his family announced. Heimlich had suffered a heart attack last Monday, and died at Christ Hospital in Cinncinnati, according to The New York Times .
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
