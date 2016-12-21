Health Highlights: Dec. 17, 2016

Health Highlights: Dec. 17, 2016

Saturday Dec 17

The Heimlich maneuver has been credited with saving an estimated 100,000 lives, and on Saturday the procedure's inventor, Dr. Henry Heimlich, died at the age of 96, his family announced. Heimlich had suffered a heart attack last Monday, and died at Christ Hospital in Cinncinnati, according to The New York Times .

