'We were heading toward a catastrophe!' 600lb worth of goldfish removed from Delaware pond after population spirals out of control costing taxpayers $320,000 A Delaware city has been forced to spend $320,000 of taxpayers' money to get rid of thousands of sex-mad goldfish that have invaded a pond in a public park. The Asian carp, many as big as 6 inches long, have been breeding like crazy in Cool Spring Park in Wilmington.

