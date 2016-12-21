DuPont to pay $50 million over mercury dumped in river
Chemical giant DuPont would pay around $50 million in a proposed settlement aimed at making up for the toxic mercury that one of its factories released for decades into a Virginia river. State and federal officials announced the deal Thursday to remediate the South and Shenandoah rivers, which were polluted by DuPont's former plant in Waynesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC