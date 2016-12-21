DuPont to pay $50 million over mercur...

DuPont to pay $50 million over mercury dumped in river

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Canada.com

Chemical giant DuPont would pay around $50 million in a proposed settlement aimed at making up for the toxic mercury that one of its factories released for decades into a Virginia river. State and federal officials announced the deal Thursday to remediate the South and Shenandoah rivers, which were polluted by DuPont's former plant in Waynesboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13) Nov '16 Peligroso 12
church of satan Oct '16 BRAD RENFRO 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Oct '16 Jdpflagirl63 52
Cougar Bars (Aug '15) Oct '16 Jes 4
News Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07) Oct '16 uhavenoclassmassh... 31
Robbed in Wilminton/police never came Oct '16 Dhas56 1
Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13) Sep '16 Old friends 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,188

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC