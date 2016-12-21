Cincy resident Dr. Henry Heimlich dies at 96 Read Story Cliff Radel for The Enquirer

Dr. Henry Heimlich, namesake of the maneuver that has saved the lives of an estimated 100,000 potential choking victims, has died. The famed Hyde Park physician was 96. "He regularly dazzled me with his vitality, even at his age, and his commitment to making sure things were done the right way," recalled Patrick Ward, executive director of the Deaconess Associations Foundation and a collaborator in the Heimlich Heroes program creating a classroom curriculum for teaching the maneuver to sixth graders.

