Andrews & Springer LLC Issues Notice of Case Dismissal and Mootness...

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2016 -- Andrews & Springer LLC today announced that pursuant to a Stipulation and Order Closing the Case, granted by the Delaware Court of Chancery on December 19, 2016, the parties to the Litigation hereby provide the following Notice of Case Dismissal and Mootness Fee Resolution: On August 3, 2016, Vector Capital and Sizmek Inc. issued a joint press release announcing that they had agreed to terms and entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger whereby Vector Capital would acquire Sizmek through an all-cash tender offer valued at approximately $122 million . In connection with the Tender Offer, on August 29, 2016, the Company published a Recommendation Statement.

