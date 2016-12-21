ABENGOA-RESTRUCTURING/USA-Abengoa U.S. subsidiary's bankruptcy exit approved by U.S. judge
Dec 14 Abengoa SA's U.S. subsidiary received U.S. court approval to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court records filed on Wednesday. CHICAGO, Dec 14 Bank lenders of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit need more time to resolve a dispute over the terms of their recovery, a lawyer said in court on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl between Pagans, Thunderguards reported at... (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Peligroso
|12
|church of satan
|Oct '16
|BRAD RENFRO
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|Jdpflagirl63
|52
|Cougar Bars (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Jes
|4
|Jo-Ann Fabrics shifts into Chapter 7 liquidation (Nov '07)
|Oct '16
|uhavenoclassmassh...
|31
|Robbed in Wilminton/police never came
|Oct '16
|Dhas56
|1
|Looking for Donnie May (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Old friends
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC