Wills Point Fire Chief resumes positi...

Wills Point Fire Chief resumes position, all volunteer firefighters back on duty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

Monday night, the board for Van Zandt County Emergency Services District voted to dismiss Leipply. In response to that, about 20 firefighters quit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wills Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vic Parpart bulldogs (Aug '09) May '17 Anonymous 101
Qunilans unnecessary use of SIRENS Apr '17 Anonymous 1
Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12) Mar '17 Gina Faye Allen 10
Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan (Sep '16) Dec '16 Bob 2
Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16) Dec '16 Heath 72 2
soda pop bear (Mar '13) Nov '16 Miceheal 17
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
See all Wills Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wills Point Forum Now

Wills Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wills Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Wills Point, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC