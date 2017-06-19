Wills Point board member speaks after...

Wills Point board member speaks after VFD chief dismissed, firefighters resign

On Wednesday, Joe Arnold, president of the board for Van Zandt County Emergency Services District 4, released a statement on the decision to dismiss Chief Ed Leipply, saying the move was not a "knee-jerk reaction" but instead was based on a long history of his managerial choices. Arnold also addressed the firefighters he said opted to leave the department, saying the board was disappointed and that the board did not ask for or want that.

