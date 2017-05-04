News 18 mins ago 6:49 p.m.Canton flood survivors reunited with their rescuers

News 18 mins ago 6:49 p.m.Canton floo...

Canton flood survivors reunited with their rescuers

Rescuers, and a very fortunate family, gathered for an emotional reunion Friday afternoon in Lester Jack Park in Wills Point, Texas one week after their lives became forever intertwined by tornados. An overturned pickup truck brought a group of strangers who refused to let the family inside, die.

