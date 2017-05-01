'I need some help!': Incredible moment heroes rescue dying baby in floodwaters

This is the dramatic moment a father and his two young children were rescued from their overturned truck as rapidly rising floodwaters surrounded the vehicle. Phillip Ocheltree, 25, of Wills Point, Texas, was driving home with his two kids in the backseat after tornadoes ripped through the state on Saturday, when he says his truck "hydroplaned off the highway."

