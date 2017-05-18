Hunt County Sheriff's Office: Man arr...

Hunt County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, charged with murder after woman was fatally shot

Read more: KLTV Tyler

A man has been arrested and charged with murder Saturday after a woman was found fatally shot in her vehicle. Early Friday morning at approximately 6:25 am, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call stating that an unknown female had crashed her vehicle in the 11000 block of CR 2475 in south Hunt County.

