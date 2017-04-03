Wills Point police searching for miss...

Wills Point police searching for missing elderly man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Police say Dave Lewis, a 74-year-old white male, walked away from his home about 6 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wynne Road. Lewis is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, baggy blue jeans, a navy sock cap and glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wills Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12) Mar 19 Gina Faye Allen 10
Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan (Sep '16) Dec '16 Bob 2
Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16) Dec '16 Heath 72 2
soda pop bear (Mar '13) Nov '16 Miceheal 17
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
News Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12) Nov '16 Quinlanite and Lo... 20
sad town no Xmas decorations (Jul '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 7
See all Wills Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wills Point Forum Now

Wills Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wills Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Wills Point, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC