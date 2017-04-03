Wills Point police searching for missing elderly man
Police say Dave Lewis, a 74-year-old white male, walked away from his home about 6 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wynne Road. Lewis is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, baggy blue jeans, a navy sock cap and glasses.
