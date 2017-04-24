Well Installations and Filter Distrib...

Well Installations and Filter Distributions Bring Relief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Christian Newswire

GFA -supported workers dedicated new Jesus Wells in series of villages and communities to mark World Water Day, the annual World Health Organization global focus on the almost 2 billion people at risk from disease and often incapacitated by sickness because of having to use unclean water. Photo: Women collect fresh water from the new Jesus Well drilled in their village by GFA-supported workers and dedicated on World Water Day, to help reduce sickness and disease, and demonstrate God's care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wills Point Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qunilans unnecessary use of SIRENS Apr 20 Anonymous 1
Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12) Mar '17 Gina Faye Allen 10
Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan (Sep '16) Dec '16 Bob 2
Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16) Dec '16 Heath 72 2
soda pop bear (Mar '13) Nov '16 Miceheal 17
coaching staff (Mar '11) Nov '16 Never live there ... 3
News Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12) Nov '16 Quinlanite and Lo... 20
See all Wills Point Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wills Point Forum Now

Wills Point Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wills Point Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wills Point, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC