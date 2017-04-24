Video: Crowdfunding campaign launched on behalf of Jimmy LaFave, who has rare terminal cancer
Red dirt music pioneer Jimmy LaFave, who came of age in Stillwater and went on to become an Austin, Texas, music icon, has been diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, and a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise money for charity in his name. Ashley Warren, LaFave's manager, launched the gofundme campaign on behalf of LaFave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Wills Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qunilans unnecessary use of SIRENS
|Apr 20
|Anonymous
|1
|Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Gina Faye Allen
|10
|Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|2
|Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Heath 72
|2
|soda pop bear (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Miceheal
|17
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Quinlanite and Lo...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wills Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC