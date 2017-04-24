Pine Tree Isd Bus Drivers Sweep East Texas Division at School Bus Road-E-O
Three Pine Tree ISD bus drivers swept the East Texas competition by bringing home 1st, 2nd and third place in the East Texas Association for Pupil Transportation School Bus Road-E-O on April 22 in Wills Point. The competition required a written exam and obstacle course demonstration behind the wheel of a Type D school bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Wills Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qunilans unnecessary use of SIRENS
|Apr 20
|Anonymous
|1
|Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Gina Faye Allen
|10
|Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Bob
|2
|Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Heath 72
|2
|soda pop bear (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Miceheal
|17
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Quinlanite and Lo...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wills Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC