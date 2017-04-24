Pine Tree Isd Bus Drivers Sweep East ...

Pine Tree Isd Bus Drivers Sweep East Texas Division at School Bus Road-E-O

Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Three Pine Tree ISD bus drivers swept the East Texas competition by bringing home 1st, 2nd and third place in the East Texas Association for Pupil Transportation School Bus Road-E-O on April 22 in Wills Point. The competition required a written exam and obstacle course demonstration behind the wheel of a Type D school bus.

