Beloved balladeer Jimmy LaFave keeps making beautiful music, even as he battles terminal cancer
On a rainy night a dozen years ago, I hunkered down at home, listening to Abby Goldstein's Lone Star Saturday Night on KERA-FM , a show that never should have ended. Within minutes, Goldstein played a song that served as the enduring staple of the hours she managed brilliantly on Saturday nights in Dallas: Well, he was born in Wills Point, a small Van Zandt County town 49 miles east of Dallas on U.S. Highway 80. It only adds to his mystique that his birthplace lies in a county named for the Van Zandt family, which produced one of Texas' greatest singer-songwriters, the late Townes Van Zandt.
