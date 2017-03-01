Tyler police identify 1 killed, 1 inj...

Tyler police identify 1 killed, 1 injured by electrical shock

Friday Feb 17

Police say the two people are Wesley Ray Cain, 34, of Whitehouse, and Billy Titsworth, 42 of Wills Point. Cain was transported to ETMC and later pronounced dead.

