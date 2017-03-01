Tyler police identify 1 killed, 1 injured by electrical shock
Police say the two people are Wesley Ray Cain, 34, of Whitehouse, and Billy Titsworth, 42 of Wills Point. Cain was transported to ETMC and later pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wills Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan
|Dec '16
|Bob
|2
|Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Heath 72
|2
|soda pop bear (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Miceheal
|17
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Quinlanite and Lo...
|20
|sad town no Xmas decorations (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|7
|Erin Caffey and Charlie Wilkinson (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|timothy64
|52
Find what you want!
Search Wills Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC