Teams Perform Good Works Across India as Country Celebrates National Heritage

Gospel for Asia-supported workers offer help and hope to needy communities to mark Republic Day Contact: 972-300-3379, [email protected] , www.gfa.org/press WILLS POINT, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As India celebrated its national heritage recently, some of the country's neediest people were given help and hope by teams supported by Gospel for Asia . Photo: Gospel for Asia-supported women's workers help clean up a village in Central India as part of a series of community service efforts to mark India's Republic Day by sharing God's love in practical ways.

