Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day
Photo: To commemorate World Leprosy Day, a Gospel for Asia-supported worker leads a dedication ceremony in Central India, where a team built a house for a woman affected with leprosy. GFA teams also launched new leprosy ministries in Southern and Northern India, while in other parts of the country, leprosy patients received meals and fruit, mosquito nets and blankets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Wills Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Case of a missing person (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Gina Faye Allen
|10
|Leadership and Corruption of Quinlan
|Dec '16
|Bob
|2
|Quinlan Church of CHRIST (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Heath 72
|2
|soda pop bear (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Miceheal
|17
|coaching staff (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Never live there ...
|3
|Jury Gives Sherrod 40 Years In Prison (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Quinlanite and Lo...
|20
|sad town no Xmas decorations (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wills Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC