Teams Distribute Food, Shoes, Supplies to Afflicted on World Leprosy Day

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Christian Newswire

Photo: To commemorate World Leprosy Day, a Gospel for Asia-supported worker leads a dedication ceremony in Central India, where a team built a house for a woman affected with leprosy. GFA teams also launched new leprosy ministries in Southern and Northern India, while in other parts of the country, leprosy patients received meals and fruit, mosquito nets and blankets.

