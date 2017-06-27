Willoughby man charged with arson aft...

Willoughby man charged with arson after setting woman's car on fire after argument, police say

A Willoughby man was charged with arson after he set a woman's car on fire following a fight, police say. Marvin Lanton, 37, was charged with aggravated arson and inducing panic after a June 6 incident where he lit a woman's car on fire after an argument, Willoughby police said.

