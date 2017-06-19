Dash cam video shows Eastlake police chase of armed robbery suspects
Dashboard camera video released Wednesday shows an Eastlake police chase that ended in the arrests of two armed robbery suspects. The two men were arrested late Tuesday after officers forced the car to a stop on Ohio 2 at the Interstate 90 split, Eastlake police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|White dirt eater
|9,258
|Heilind and De Nora plan big adjacent facilitie...
|May '17
|Fedup
|1
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC