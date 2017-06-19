Dash cam video shows Eastlake police ...

Dash cam video shows Eastlake police chase of armed robbery suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Dashboard camera video released Wednesday shows an Eastlake police chase that ended in the arrests of two armed robbery suspects. The two men were arrested late Tuesday after officers forced the car to a stop on Ohio 2 at the Interstate 90 split, Eastlake police said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) 2 hr White dirt eater 9,258
News Heilind and De Nora plan big adjacent facilitie... May '17 Fedup 1
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr '17 lavon affair 7
Mentor High School cesspool Jan '17 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 (Dec '16) Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC