40-year collection of Revolutionary War guns & weapons leads Milestone's June 24 auction

On June 24, 2017, Milestone Auctions of Willoughby , Ohio will present its much-anticipated Premier Firearms & Militaria Auction, highlighted by an outstanding 40-year collection of guns, tomahawks and accoutrements of the Revolutionary War era. Over 400 lots will be offered at the Saturday event, with a timeline that tracks 200 years of American military history, from the War of Independence through Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.