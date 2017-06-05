40-year collection of Revolutionary W...

40-year collection of Revolutionary War guns & weapons leads Milestone's June 24 auction

10 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

On June 24, 2017, Milestone Auctions of Willoughby , Ohio will present its much-anticipated Premier Firearms & Militaria Auction, highlighted by an outstanding 40-year collection of guns, tomahawks and accoutrements of the Revolutionary War era. Over 400 lots will be offered at the Saturday event, with a timeline that tracks 200 years of American military history, from the War of Independence through Vietnam.

