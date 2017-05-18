Woman says someone tried entering bedroom of sleeping daughter: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A resident reported at 3:30 a.m. May 7 someone had attempted to break into her house. She said her daughter, 14, heard someone try to open her bedroom window while she was sleeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|drewmane
|9,250
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr '17
|lavon affair
|7
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC