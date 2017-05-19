Norovirus outbreak reported in Lake County, sickens 100
Kirtland Country Club has shut down its kitchen as health officials investigate a possible outbreak of highly contagious virus that has sickened more than 100 people. Health officials suspect norovirus was spread at the club in Willoughby, according to multiple media reports.
