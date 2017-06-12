More than 100 sickened in possible no...

More than 100 sickened in possible norovirus outbreak

Friday May 19 Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio country club has shut down its kitchen as health officials investigate a possible outbreak of a highly contagious virus that has sickened more than 100 people. WOIO-TV reports health officials suspect norovirus was spread at the Kirtland Country Club in Willoughby.

