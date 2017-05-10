Mental health clients display art and...

Mental health clients display art and struggles at Expressions of Recovery show in Mentor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Cleveland.com

Moreland has contributed one of more than 150 artworks that will be displayed throughout May in the 26th annual Expressions of Recovery show at the Great Lakes Mall. The show will be staged by the Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and feature art by clients of local treatment programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) May 6 ziotards rule 9,249
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr 13 lavon affair 7
Mentor High School cesspool Jan '17 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
News Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Prior resident 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC