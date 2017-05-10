Mental health clients display art and struggles at Expressions of Recovery show in Mentor
Moreland has contributed one of more than 150 artworks that will be displayed throughout May in the 26th annual Expressions of Recovery show at the Great Lakes Mall. The show will be staged by the Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and feature art by clients of local treatment programs.
