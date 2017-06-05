Joe "The Coupon Guy" finds bargains a...

Joe "The Coupon Guy" finds bargains around town: My Cleveland

Thursday May 11 Read more: Cleveland.com

Joe "The Coupon Guy" Daugirdas teaches people around the state to save big bucks on groceries, meals, trips and other goodies through coupons, specials, email deals, memberships and more. Joe: On average, around 70%.

