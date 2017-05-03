Willoughby police officer was justifi...

Willoughby police officer was justified in fatal shooting outside Lowe's, prosecutor says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office determined a Willoughby police officer was justified when he shot and killed a man last year outside a home improvement store. Frank Sandor, 38, of Cleveland was shot Oct. 19, 2016 as he sped away from two police officers questioning him in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) Apr 30 sinty 9,247
News Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06) Apr 13 lavon affair 7
Mentor High School cesspool Jan '17 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
News Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Prior resident 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC