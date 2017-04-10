Willie E. Simmons Sr., 75
A celebration of life service for Willie "Ed" Simmons Sr., 75, a longtime resident of Willoughby, Ohio will be held at noon Saturday, April 22, at The Country Baptist Church, 9054 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor.
