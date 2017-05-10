United States 3 1851-57 plate studies shine at Fusco sale
On March 26, Fusco Auctions in Ohio served up some splendid lots featuring the 3A George Washington stamp of 1851-57, including this set of 11-inch-by-14-inch photos of the nine plates used for the imperforate 3A Washington, which realized $460. Another 3A Washington highlight of the Fusco sale, sold for just $488.75, was a complete reconstruction of plate 3 of Scott 11A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|May 6
|ziotards rule
|9,249
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr 13
|lavon affair
|7
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC