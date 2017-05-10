United States 3 1851-57 plate studies shine at Fusco sale

On March 26, Fusco Auctions in Ohio served up some splendid lots featuring the 3A George Washington stamp of 1851-57, including this set of 11-inch-by-14-inch photos of the nine plates used for the imperforate 3A Washington, which realized $460. Another 3A Washington highlight of the Fusco sale, sold for just $488.75, was a complete reconstruction of plate 3 of Scott 11A.

