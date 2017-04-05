Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Promotes Diana Yohe to Soloist
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr has promoted company dancer Diana Yohe, of Willoughby, Ohio, to the rank of soloist for the 2017-2018 ballet season, which opens Oct. 27-29, with "Dracula" at the Benedum Center. Yohe, an alumna of the PBT School Graduate program, joined the company in 2013 as a member of the Corps de Ballet.
