Parma Eat'n Park to close April 30

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Cleveland.com

Fans of the salad bar and diner style offering of the Eat'n Park on Snow Road will be looking for a new place to eat soon. The Hampstead, Pennsylvania based restaurant chain with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia announced this week that they would be closing that location April 30. According to Eat'n Park spokesman Kevin O'Connell, the restaurant's employees have been offered jobs at the other Eat'n Park locations in Medina, Chapel Hill, Willoughby and Mentor.

