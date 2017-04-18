Painesville finds a new site for plan...

Painesville finds a new site for plan to grow medical marijuana

An ordinance due for a second reading on Monday, April 24, by City Council would sell three acres at the Painesville Water Pollution Control Plant for $136,500 to Growth Orchard, contingent on the Willoughby business's prevailing among an expected crowd of bidders for state licenses. Growth Orchard officials did not return calls for comment in time for this article.

