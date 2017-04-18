Painesville finds a new site for plan to grow medical marijuana
An ordinance due for a second reading on Monday, April 24, by City Council would sell three acres at the Painesville Water Pollution Control Plant for $136,500 to Growth Orchard, contingent on the Willoughby business's prevailing among an expected crowd of bidders for state licenses. Growth Orchard officials did not return calls for comment in time for this article.
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|African1qween
|9,243
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr 13
|lavon affair
|7
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
