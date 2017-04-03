Old flood swamps new plans to cultiva...

Old flood swamps new plans to cultivate medical marijuana in Painesville

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Cleveland.com

A flood that drenched the region in 2006 has washed out plans to cultivate medical marijuana on a vacant site in Painesville. City Council voted Monday to table the proposed sale of 5.84 acres at Renaissance Business Park for $262,800 to a Willoughby venture called Growth Orchard.

