Man says Game Stop employee assaulted him: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A Mayfield Heights man, 34, said April 4 a Game Stop employee grabbed his hands and bent them backwards. Paramedics responded to the store and determined the man was not injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Apr 20
|Anonymous
|9,243
|Lyndhurst ex-mayor to serve 30-day term (May '06)
|Apr 13
|lavon affair
|7
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC