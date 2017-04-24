Hook and Hoof brings comfort food and cocktails to Willoughby this April: Sneak Peak
When Chaz Bloom and Hunter Toth talk about what they want to create with their new restaurant Hook and Hoof , the word they keep coming back to is "timeless." Opening April 26 in the historic downtown Willoughby space formerly home to the pizza shop Fanucce's, the restaurant's focus will be on elevated, familiar comfort food-inspired dishes and craft cocktails.
