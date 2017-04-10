Driver thinks he's passed out in fron...

Driver thinks he's passed out in front of home -- in Mentor: Orange police blotter

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Cleveland.com

Personal welfare, drunk driving ; Orangedale Road: Police roused a Mentor man, 49, shortly after 6 p.m. on March 30 as he was slumped over the wheel of his running GMC Acadia, pulled off the left side of the roadway with the music turned up. Police soon realized that he really believed he was in front of his home, and that he'd had more than the glass of wine he was claiming to have consumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

