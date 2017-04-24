Celebration of local aviator Margaret Hurlburt's flight speed record set for April 30
The 70th anniversary of the flight speed record for women set by Northeast Ohio aviator Margaret "Marge" Hurlburt in 1947 will be celebrated Sunday, April 30 in an event sponsored by the International Women's Air and Space Museum in Cleveland. "Come Fly With Marge" will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Rider's Inn , 792 Mentor Ave. in Painesville.
