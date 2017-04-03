Armed robbers hit Willoughby credit union
Two people robbed a Willoughby credit union Monday afternoon just hours after a Shaker Heights credit union was targeted in a similar robbery. Local and federal authorities have not said whether the two robberies are connected, but the circumstances involved in both incidents are similar.
