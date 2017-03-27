Willoughby-Eastlake schools reopen Thursday, fire-ravaged office will be bulldozed
The Willougby-Eastlake district's 13 schools are expected to reopen Thursday, but the board of education office ravaged by fire, water and ice this week will have to be bulldozed. Superintendent Steve Thompson says there's no hope of saving the building, which was destroyed in the fire of unknown cause that began early Tuesday in the dark and continued throughout the day.
