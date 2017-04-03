Medical marijuana proposal goes befor...

Medical marijuana proposal goes before Painesville council Monday

Friday Mar 31

City Council will consider a bill Monday to sell municipally owned land for medical marijuana cultivation, conditional on the state's licensing the operation. GrowthOrchard, a new business based in Willoughby, would get an option to buy 5.84 vacant acres on Renaissance Business Parkway for $262,800 if the license comes through.

