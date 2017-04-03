Eastlake approves medical marijuana greenhouse
City council has cleared the way for a Chagrin Falls investment company to seek a state license to raise medical marijuana at the site of the old Eastlake JFK Senior Center. Council agreed Tuesday to sell the 33505 Curtis Blvd. site to Big Game Capital for the appraised value, $300,000, contingent on the state licensing the operation.
