Art show for Women's History Month at...

Art show for Women's History Month attracted a packed house at...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

Almost 200 people packed the Creative Space Art and More gallery in Avon on March 18 for an opening reception art show for Women's History Month. Almost 30 artists were featured with more than 100 pieces of art, according to gallery owner Judy Kean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) 2 hr Crunchy crispy clay 9,239
Mentor High School cesspool Jan '17 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
News Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... Oct '16 Prior resident 1
News Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas... (Oct '16) Oct '16 FedUp 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC