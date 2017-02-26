Police: Man tied up family members, arrested after 1 escapes
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - Police near Cleveland say a 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up. Authorities say the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower him and then tied him up in the basement.
