Poetry Project Pairs Eastlake Police ...

Poetry Project Pairs Eastlake Police Officers and Students

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

In response to the issue of conflict between police officers and community members seen across the country, Cleveland poets Sara Holbrook and Michael Salinger are using poetry to build a bridge. "I know poets work with doctors, and I thought, 'how come there aren't any poets working with police officers?' I have a police officer in my family, and my husband and I work a lot with students," Holbrook said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) Feb 15 firstlady 9,234
Mentor High School cesspool Jan '17 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
News Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... Oct '16 Prior resident 1
News Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas... Oct '16 FedUp 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC