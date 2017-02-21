Poetry Project Pairs Eastlake Police Officers and Students

In response to the issue of conflict between police officers and community members seen across the country, Cleveland poets Sara Holbrook and Michael Salinger are using poetry to build a bridge. "I know poets work with doctors, and I thought, 'how come there aren't any poets working with police officers?' I have a police officer in my family, and my husband and I work a lot with students," Holbrook said.

