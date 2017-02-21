Poetry Project Pairs Eastlake Police Officers and Students
In response to the issue of conflict between police officers and community members seen across the country, Cleveland poets Sara Holbrook and Michael Salinger are using poetry to build a bridge. "I know poets work with doctors, and I thought, 'how come there aren't any poets working with police officers?' I have a police officer in my family, and my husband and I work a lot with students," Holbrook said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Feb 15
|firstlady
|9,234
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC