Medical marijuana company Growth Orchard eyes Painesville, Chardon
Growth Orchard, a prospective marijuana cultivator, is looking at possible sites in Painesville, Chardon and other local communities for making medical marijuana. Partners discussed the Willoughby business's plans Wednesday night both with Painesville and Chardon's city councils.
