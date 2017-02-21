Mayfield Village salutes retiring recreation director Bill Thomas

Bill Thomas, center, was honored for his 18 years of service as parks and recreation director in Mayfield at Monday's Village Council meeting. Shown above are, from left, Jerry Banks, of the Tri Community CERT; Mayfield Schools Board of Education member George Hughes; Thomas; Patty Rogaliner, of the Mayfield Heights Recreation Department; and Mayfield Heights Recreation Director Sean Ward.

