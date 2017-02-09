Girls awarded $6.2M over mom's stabbing by foster sister

An Ohio judge has awarded $6.2 million in damages for two girls who saw their mother fatally stabbed by their teenage foster sister, who had a sexual relationship with the victim's husband. The News-Herald in Willoughby reports a Lake County judge made judgments of $5 million in damages against the attacker, Sabrina Zunich , and $1.2 million against the man, Kevin Knoefel .

