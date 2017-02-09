Girls awarded $6.2M over mom's stabbing by foster sister
An Ohio judge has awarded $6.2 million in damages for two girls who saw their mother fatally stabbed by their teenage foster sister, who had a sexual relationship with the victim's husband. The News-Herald in Willoughby reports a Lake County judge made judgments of $5 million in damages against the attacker, Sabrina Zunich , and $1.2 million against the man, Kevin Knoefel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Clay lover
|9,231
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan 10
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC